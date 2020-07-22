Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 365 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Marriott International stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

