Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Heico were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the first quarter worth $225,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heico by 19.2% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heico by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HEI opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.12. Heico Corp has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.69 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at $110,554,165.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $4,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,818,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,260,506. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

