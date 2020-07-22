Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $511,000 Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $110,294,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,937 shares of company stock worth $95,527,524. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $211.31 on Wednesday. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $224.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.