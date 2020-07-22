Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,511 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $255.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

