Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 4,054 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJW. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SJW Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in SJW Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.35%. Research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

