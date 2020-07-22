Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

