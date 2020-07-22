Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,828,000 after buying an additional 89,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of RL stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

