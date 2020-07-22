Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $80,279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after buying an additional 839,700 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $11,792,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,320,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,949,000 after acquiring an additional 491,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,722 shares of company stock worth $501,377. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 804 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 804 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $408,000 Investment in Markel Co.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $408,000 Investment in Markel Co.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,358 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,358 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc.
1,938 Shares in Mongodb Inc Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
1,938 Shares in Mongodb Inc Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,242 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,242 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 365 Shares of Marriott International Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 365 Shares of Marriott International Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report