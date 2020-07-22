71,077 Shares in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 71,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Match Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $90.95 and a one year high of $108.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $716,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,629,507 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

