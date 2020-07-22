Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,977,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kellogg by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after acquiring an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kellogg by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,790,000 after acquiring an additional 692,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,326,000 after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $71.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $6,672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

