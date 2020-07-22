Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,014 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 57,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,698,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,277,000 after purchasing an additional 240,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.