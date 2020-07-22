RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $13,120,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 63,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $25,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $91,239,755.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $12,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

RealPage stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

