Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $281,000 Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TELUS by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,486 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TELUS (NYSE:TU)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 804 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 804 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $408,000 Investment in Markel Co.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $408,000 Investment in Markel Co.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,358 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,358 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc.
1,938 Shares in Mongodb Inc Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
1,938 Shares in Mongodb Inc Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,242 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,242 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 365 Shares of Marriott International Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 365 Shares of Marriott International Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report