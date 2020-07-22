Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $281,000 Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TELUS by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,486 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

