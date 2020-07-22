Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Dynavax Technologies worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $942.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $689,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

