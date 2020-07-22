Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 156,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,622,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $387,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

