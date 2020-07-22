Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $288,254.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,300.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 17,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $560,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,413. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STC opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $871.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

