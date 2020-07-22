Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,775 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

