Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $200,000 in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,911,000 after acquiring an additional 95,610 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average is $126.91. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $156.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

