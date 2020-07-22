Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $284,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OC. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

NYSE OC opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

