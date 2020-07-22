Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 88,294 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 88,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.02.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

