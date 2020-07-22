Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in CEVA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CEVA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEVA by 42.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in CEVA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CEVA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $39.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $877.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.20 and a beta of 1.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

