Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) EVP Brian D. Hancock Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $156.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.51.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 380.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 69,266 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

