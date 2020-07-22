Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 166,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $44,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $41,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $41,975.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $41,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $37,825.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $41,275.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $37,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $33,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $32,325.00.

NYSE YEXT opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.58. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 26.7% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

