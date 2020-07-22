Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $309.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.96. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $317.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $15,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,944,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,895 shares of company stock worth $59,532,480. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

