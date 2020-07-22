Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,391 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.49. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.