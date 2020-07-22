Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $279,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $293.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.75. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

