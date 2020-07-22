Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 119,989 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,989 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,237 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

