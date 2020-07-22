Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 27,086 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 96.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 199,127 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $357.02 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $362.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

