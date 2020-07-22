Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 86,803 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($2.79). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.