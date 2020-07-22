First Command Bank Has $6.07 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Command Bank lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.0% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,681.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.77 and a 200-day moving average of $309.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.