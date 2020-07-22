Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Westhampton Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,681.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

