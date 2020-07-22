Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,482,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,583.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

