Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,583.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

