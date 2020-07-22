Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 552.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

