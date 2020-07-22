Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 445 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,809,000 after purchasing an additional 127,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,909,000 after acquiring an additional 780,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

