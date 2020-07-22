Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.