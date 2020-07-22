Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,470 RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Michael F. Giordano sold 19,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $634,463.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,002.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karen C. Lam sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $28,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,096 shares of company stock worth $1,073,411. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

