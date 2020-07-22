Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

