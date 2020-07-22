State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.53% of PriceSmart worth $40,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in PriceSmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSMT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

