CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Stake Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $405,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $341,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,458.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,595 shares of company stock worth $3,960,746 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

CONE opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

