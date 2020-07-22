Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of GM opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

