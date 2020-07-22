Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First American Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.06.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

