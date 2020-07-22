State Street Corp Has $38.74 Million Stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.17% of Graham worth $38,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,830,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 52.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,941,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $386.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.26. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by ($4.95). The company had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

