AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.98% of AppFolio worth $37,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $52,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 19,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $2,203,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,782,689. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair cut AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $147.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.77 and a beta of 1.05. AppFolio Inc has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

