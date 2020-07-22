State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.09% of Varonis Systems worth $41,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,282,249.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,748 shares of company stock worth $10,029,973. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRNS opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $111.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

