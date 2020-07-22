Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,446 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

