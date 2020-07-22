Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 627,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,674 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 485.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.