3,084 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 81.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

TER stock opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

