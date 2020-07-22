Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

