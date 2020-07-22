Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,635,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $310.45 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.44 and a 52-week high of $314.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.35 and its 200 day moving average is $263.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.